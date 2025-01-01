Portals
Blog
Developers
Contact
Launch App

Welcome to One-Click DeFi

From swaps to yield, Portals combines instant execution with unmatched coverage—millions of assets, thousands of protocols, and every major chain—all tradable in one click.
Trade Now

Backed by the best in the game

Introducing the
Portals Explorer

The most advanced global DeFi dashboard: an all-in-one analytics and execution platform that combines real-time intelligence, historical data, and intent-based transactions in a single powerful interface. Powered by our Zaps & Data API.
Cross-Protocol Analytics
Monitor real-time and historical data across millions of DeFi tokens and hundreds of platforms.
One-Click Zaps Execution
Swap between any DeFi position with minimal slippage via Portals’ intent-based Zaps engine.
Actionable Market Insights
View live charts, APY, liquidity, and return trends with compact, high-signal analytics.
Unified DeFi Data Layer
Access price, volume, and liquidity data from all major protocols through one interface.

Explorer features

Smarter Search, Deeper Insights

Explore tokens, pools, vaults, and more—instantly. Get key stats like fees, APY, and 7-day price charts at a glance, all in one smart search.
Millions of Tokens
Search across tokens, pools, vaults, lending markets, yield aggregators, and other DeFi primitives. Everything is searchable, filterable, and designed for speed.
Trending Assets
Visit individual token pages to view TVL, volume, network, APY, and liquidity utilisation, and other metrics—without ever leaving the page.
All-in-One Discovery
See how a token’s been performing at a glance. Each result includes detailed info about each opportunity, showing trending tokens.

Portals Simplifes DeFi

Multi Steps without Portals
Without Portals, executing complex DeFi strategies means manually bridging chains, swapping assets, entering pools, and staking—each requiring separate approvals, transactions, and gas fees. It’s time-consuming, error-prone, and costly, especially when navigating sophisticated assets like Pendle PT yield tokens or Balancer GyroStabe pools.
Multi Steps with Portals
With Portals, all those actions are bundled into a single, optimized transaction. Swap, bridge, zap into liquidity pools, stake vault tokens, and move between complex DeFi positions instantly—saving time, reducing gas costs, and minimizing slippage and approval risks. One click. Maximum efficiency.
Handle Complexity
The most advanced DeFi moves are simplified, enabling seamless swaps, liquidity provisioning, and staking across complex assets like Pendle synthetic yield tokens and Balancer pools.
Cross-Chain Zaps
Move liquidity and DeFi positions across multiple chains effortlessly, with optimized routes that abstract away the need for manual bridging or token swapping.
AI-Ready Solutions
Portals powers AI-driven DeFi automation by providing current data, historical insights, and execution APIs that enable smarter, Intent-based asset management.
Ultimate Efficiency
Save time, reduce gas costs, and minimize slippage by bundling multi-step DeFi operations into a single, optimized transaction powered by our Warpdrive routing engine.

Launch Smarter. Scale Faster.

Portals is the universal DeFi solution combining real-time and historical data, swap and zap execution, and intent-based transactions into one powerful platform.
Developers
Protocols
Traders
Ship in 30 Minutes
Plug-and-play APIs with full docs and low-code integration.
Most Complete DeFi API
Real-time & historical data for thousands of tokens, vaults, pools, and other DeFi primitives.
No Solidity Needed
Portals API handles the orchestration and bundling of co.
Built for DeFi AI
Power AI agents with structured endpoints and real-time context.
Zap In, Zero Friction
Let traders seamlessly enter your protocol with any asset in one transaction.
Universal Routing
Swap any asset for any other, even highly complex, compsed DeFi assets, all in one-click
White-Label Widget
Fully customizable Swap/Zap UI, no-coding required.
Data That Drives TVL
Show off your protocol's growth trends, holders distribution, and other trader friendly metrics
Swap Anything Instantly
Move from any tokenized position to another in one click.
One Dashboard for All
View live prices, APYs, TVL, and act without leaving the page.
No More Multi-Step Zaps
Enter pools or vaults in one optimized, pre-simulated action.
Pre-Flight Checks & Simulation
See exactly what you’ll get before committing. No surprises, no failed swaps.

The technology behind Portals.

Gas Savings:42%
Slippage Reduction:3.5x
Protocols:37
Initializing Warpdrive
Warpdrive Aggregator
Our in-house DeFi aggregator, built to tackle even the most complex scenarios. Powered by our Intents & Pricing engines, Warpdrive prioritizes outcomes over routes, delivering unmatched efficiency in liquidity management and token swaps, with built-in slippage and price impact protection.
Zaps API
Leverage DeFi’s composability with the Zaps API. Bundle multiple actions, including asset swaps & yield opportunity zaps, into a single transaction using Intents.
Data API
Get real-time and historical data on DeFi assets across multiple blockchains and protocols. Access APYs, TVL, prices, balances, contract addresses, and more.

Portals API for Product Teams

‍Whether you're building a swap interface, a DeFi analytics dashboard, or a next-generation DEX, Portals provides the APIs and infrastructure to launch faster and scale smarter
Swap Platforms
Data Aggregators
Decentralised Exchanges

Universal Intents Engine

Intents Engine
The Universal Intents Engine powers any-to-any DeFi transactions by turning user outcomes into optimized execution paths. It bundles complex steps like swaps, liquidity provisioning, and staking into a single transaction—no matter the protocol or complexity.

No smart contract knowledge needed.
Any-to-Any Asset Swaps
Move between vaults, pools, LPs, or yield tokens with a single input; no manual steps or bridging needed.
One-Token Liquidity Provisioning
Enter Curve, Balancer, and Gyroscope pools using just one asset; automatically split, routed, and staked.
Warpdrive Optimization
Our in-house routing algorithm finds the most efficient path with built-in slippage and price impact protection.
Zero Code Required
Execute complex strategies without smart contract knowledge—off-chain planning handles it all.

Builders love us

The future of UX is in meeting users where they’re at, and that means zapping into DeFi from assets they already hold. Portals made this easy for us to do, and we will happily use them again for this in the future
Alchemix
Portals has been a blessing for us. We haven't seen growth like this since DeFi summer.
Harvest Finance
Portals provides real-time data even on exotic DeFi protocols, which helps to make sure Velvet users always have the most accurate information
Velvet Capital
Contango queries Portals via Balmy's SDK. As always, the goal is to provide traders with the best price in DeFi
Contango
Currently in the process of implementing Portals as full-fleged market-data provider in our app. Thanks Suhail and team for the amazing work, not only are you providing spot and historical market-data for all LP tokens, but we accidentally discovered while testing, that many lP tokens we already had in the app had totally off market-data!
DeFi App
Portals has been an great integration partner, providing us with a performant API that enables swaps across a wide range of asset pairs. This ultimately improved swap experience for our users.
Shapeshift
Portals Finance's API is the quiet engine behind many of Barter's best routes. Incredibly fast, reliably accurate and deep enough to cover even the long-tail pairs. It's the kind of partner that lets us focus on DeFi innovation instead of infrastructure.
Barter
Portals
© 2025 Portals.fi

FAQs

Zaps are smart contract interactions that enable users to enter or exit complex DeFi positions using a single token. They streamline participation in multi-asset opportunities such as:
Liquidity pools
Yield-generating vaults
Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs)
Real-world assets

Intents offer a user-centric approach to DeFi interactions, focusing on desired outcomes rather than specific steps. The Portals system interprets these intents and executes the optimal series of actions to fulfill them.

Key features:
Abstraction: Specify outcomes, not implementation details
Optimization: Efficient path determination considering gas costs, slippage, and market conditions
Adaptability: Execution evolves with the DeFi landscape while intents remain constant

Portals provide several core features. For one, our Swap & Zap API simplifies sophisticated DeFi strategies and allows performing complex token swaps in a single transaction. For example, you can enter multi-token pools like Curve's 3pool or Balancer's weighted pools using any token as input. It’s great for reducing the usual hassle of multiple steps and approvals. Slippage and price impact protection is automatically managed in the best way possible.

Menu