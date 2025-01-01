Welcome to One-Click DeFi

Zaps are smart contract interactions that enable users to enter or exit complex DeFi positions using a single token. They streamline participation in multi-asset opportunities such as:
Liquidity pools
Yield-generating vaults
Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs)
Real-world assets
Intents offer a user-centric approach to DeFi interactions, focusing on desired outcomes rather than specific steps. The Portals system interprets these intents and executes the optimal series of actions to fulfill them.
Key features:
Abstraction: Specify outcomes, not implementation details
Optimization: Efficient path determination considering gas costs, slippage, and market conditions
Adaptability: Execution evolves with the DeFi landscape while intents remain constant
Portals provide several core features. For one, our Swap & Zap API simplifies sophisticated DeFi strategies and allows performing complex token swaps in a single transaction. For example, you can enter multi-token pools like Curve's 3pool or Balancer's weighted pools using any token as input. It’s great for reducing the usual hassle of multiple steps and approvals. Slippage and price impact protection is automatically managed in the best way possible.